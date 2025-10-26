Warriors Streak Snapped, Rhinos Win 8-3 Saturday
Published on October 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors were defeated 8-3 by the El Paso Rhinos on Saturday evening. The loss snaps the Warriors 3-game win streak. Overall, it wasn't pretty for Oklahoma. The Rhinos jumped out to a 2-goal lead just two minutes into the game and didn't look back. The Warriors dug into the Rhino lead at times with goals from Dominik Kiss, Bronson Sabol, and Ben Likness, but were never able to even things up or jump into the lead. A 3-goal third period sealed the deal for El Paso as they went on to win 8-3. A positive from the night was that Sabol's goal marked his first as a Warrior, and first in the North American Hockey League. Additionally, both Ben Likness and Kyle Sorensen were able to extend their point streak's to four games. The Warriors will look to Halloween weekend for their next matchup, another home series, this time against the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Oklahoma will be wearing special Halloween jerseys, marking their first specialty jersey of the year. Next Saturday will also be Native American Heritage night at the rink, where members of Oklahoma's tribes can receive 56% off their ticket when they show their CDID at the box office on game day.
#OKLAHOMAHOCKEY #FIGHTLIKEWARRIORS
