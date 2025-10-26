Weekend Recap October 24-25

Published on October 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







For the first time in over four weeks, the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena played host to Tauros' hockey as Minot returned home following four consecutive weekend series on the road.

The Tauros were looking for redemption as they hosted the Wings in the Magic City, marking the second meeting between the two teams in just three weeks.

Entering the weekend series, the Wings were coming in atop the Central Division despite losing their last time out. As for the Tauros, they were looking to improve upon a 2-6-3 record, putting them in sixth place in the division prior to the weekend set.

Throughout the weekend series, the Tauros were donning specialty jerseys rebranding as the North Dakota Uff-Das for both games.

The Uff-Das came out swinging in the Friday night opener as they found the back of the net less than four minutes into the first period.

It was Solominsky getting the scoring started as he fired one in from long range, threading it past Wings' netminder Adam Dybal to take the early 1-0 lead.

The goal for Solominsky would mark his fifth of the season with assists from Prima and Fate.

Four minutes later, the Uff-Das would strike again, this time on a power play goal that was batted in by forward Brady Zugec as North Dakota took a 2-0 lead with just over 12 minutes to play in the opening period.

With 20 seconds remaining in the first stanza, Aberdeen would cut the Uff-Das' lead in half as Charlie Burchfield flipped one in from close quarters down near the goal line.

Through 20 minutes of play, the Tauros maintained a 2-1 lead over the Wings despite getting outshot 12-10.

Just under halfway through the second frame, it was Afonin restoring the two-goal lead for the Uff-Das as he was able to speed through the Aberdeen defense and backhand one into the net.

The goal for Afonin marked his first of the year as he increased his point total to two on the season.

Three minutes later, the Uff-Das were back on the power play and once again took advantage.

It was Zugec netting the Uff-Das' second power play marker of the game as he laced one in from the goal line in the final seconds of the North Dakota extra-man advantage with just over nine minutes remaining in the period.

That score would hold as the second period horn sounded, marking 40 minutes in the books with the Uff-Das leading 4-1.

After a slew of penalties in the waning moments of the second period put the Wings on the power play, Aberdeen cashed in just 49 seconds into the third period.

It was a goal from forward Sam Scheetz that would slice the Uff-Das lead back down to two as Scheetz found twine for his sixth goal of the season. Assisting on the play were Cooper Anderson and Owen Pitters.

Nine minutes later, it was the Wings again striking. This time it was Caden Lee hammering one home from the top of the left faceoff circle for his first of the year as the North Dakota lead was shrunk to just one.

Five minutes later, it was Ramirez who would have a clutch response under six minutes to play in regulation as he went boot to blade in the slot, wiring one past the Aberdeen goaltender to regain a two-goal advantage.

Ramirez would then add an empty-netter as he netted his second of the night, giving the Uff-Das some insurance with just over three minutes to play in regulation.

Zugec would tack on another to make it 7-3 on his second of the night, as that would ice an emphatic 7-3 victory for North Dakota as they toppled the first-place Wings in front of the home crowd.

The loss for Aberdeen would mark their second in a row and third of the season.

In net for the Uff-Das getting the win was Devin Rustlie as he saved 44 of 47 shots faced, getting him the night's third Liberty Tax star of the game. The win would mark Rustlie's first with Minot.

Saturday would present the first opportunity for a weekend sweep for Minot of the season as they took the ice on Trunk-or-Treat night for the series finale.

This time, it was the Wings jumping out to the early lead as Easton Edwards would fire in a crafty shot past Uff-Das' netminder Brian Cooke for Edwards' fifth of the season.

That goal would come with just 4:16 remaining in the opening period as the Wings would carry a one-goal lead into the break.

Through the first period of play, it was once again Aberdeen outshooting North Dakota 14-7.

The scoring would pick back up with just under eight minutes to play in the middle stanza as Matthew Martin would hammer home his first on the weekend, putting one past Cooke for Aberdeen's second of the night.

The Wings would tack on another just under two minutes later with Douchette finding space in front of the Uff-Das cage and touching home a pass from Scheetz to make it a three-goal game with 6:58 remaining in the second period.

As time ticked down under three minutes in the period, it was Mario Fate bringing the fans back into it as he sped along the boards to win the race down the ice into the Wings zone, finding the puck and nylon to cut the deficit to just two.

The goal for Fate would come unassisted for his third of the season.

Two periods would come and go on Saturday night as Aberdeen would hold a 3-1 lead over North Dakota as the second intermission arrived. The Wings would increase their shots on goal advantage to 34-14 following the second period of play.

With just over 14 minutes remaining in regulation, it was Martin netting his second goal of the night on a power play to restore the three-goal advantage for the Wings. Martin's goal brought his season total to eight, good for second-best on the Wings.

The Wings would add one more goal by way of an empty netter from Caden Lee for his second of the weekend as Aberdeen secured the series split with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night.

William Braun would get the win in net for the Wings as he saved 37 of 41 shots in the victory. Following the win, his record improved to 5-1-0 on the season.

Next up, the Tauros will travel to St. Cloud for their first series of the season against the Norsemen. Those games and all Tauros' games will be broadcast live on NATV along with a free live audio stream available on the Tauros' Facebook, YouTube, and Mixlr pages.

Minot will return home next on November 7th & 8th to Maysa Arena to take on that same Norsemen team. Tickets for those games and all Tauros' home games can be purchased on the Tauros' online ticketing site.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.