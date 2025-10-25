Home Game Day: Chippewa Steel vs. Anchorage Wolverines

October 25, 2025 The Imaging Associates Weekend between the Anchorage Wolverines and Chippewa Steel continues tonight with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at Sullivan Arena.

The Wolverines snapped their unusual losing streak last night with a momentum-shifting 7-2 win, marking their first victory of the season at home.

It was an entertaining matchup from start to finish, even when the puck wasn't hitting the net. A total of 40 minutes in penalties were handed out as Chippewa's temper flared and fights broke out while the Wolverines built on their lead.

Doors open at 6:30pm, pack the arena as the Wolverines go for their first sweep of the season.







