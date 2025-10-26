New Mexico Edges Lone Star, 3-2

Published on October 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The first period of the game between the New Mexico Ice Wolves and the Lone Star Brahmas was intense and action-packed. The Brahmas took an early lead, with Van Martin deflecting a shot past Ice Wolves' goalie Jackson Silverberg just 3:29 into the game. Despite the Ice Wolves' efforts to respond, it was the Brahmas who struck again on a power play, thanks to a long shot from Alexander Oliver that found the back of the net, making it 2-0. The Ice Wolves struggled to create scoring opportunities, being limited to just three shots on goal compared to the Brahmas' six. With some physical play and a bit of pushing and shoving after the horn, the first period ended with the Brahmas up 2-0.

The second period of the New Mexico Ice Wolves versus Lone Star Brahmas game was a tense battle with no goals scored by either team, leaving the Ice Wolves trailing 2-0. Despite the Ice Wolves' persistent offensive efforts and several power play opportunities, they struggled to get shots on net, managing only seven shots in total by the end of the period. The Ice Wolves' defense showed resilience, with standout moments from Daniel McGillvary and Andrey Moskvitin, and a crucial save by Jackson Silverberg keeping them in the game. The Brahmas maintained their lead, showcasing strong defensive plays and effective penalty kills.

In a thrilling third period comeback, the New Mexico Ice Wolves managed to rally from a two-goal deficit against the Lone Star Brahmas. The period began with the Brahmas holding a 2-0 lead thanks to early goals by Van Martin and Alex Oliver. However, Andy Earl ignited the Ice Wolves' resurgence with a power-play goal, his eighth goal of the season, bringing the crowd to life at the Outpost Ice Arenas. The momentum continued as Sean Gibbons, the captain, equalized the score with a precise finish, tying the game at 2-2 with just over 11 minutes remaining. The third period was characterized by a heightened pace and relentless pressure from the Ice Wolves, setting the stage for an electrifying conclusion.

Overtime saw both teams trading chances, with the Ice Wolves' goaltender, Jackson Silverberg, making critical saves to keep the game alive. Despite a late power play for the Brahmas, Silverberg's heroics pushed the game to a shootout, where Andy Earl's goal proved decisive. The Ice Wolves emerged victorious as Silverberg stopped all attempts from the Brahmas, culminating in a 3-2 shootout win. With this spirited comeback, New Mexico secured three out of four possible points for the weekend, leaving fans energized and hopeful for the remainder of the season. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.