IceRays Complete Sweep of Mudbugs in Thrilling Shootout Win

Published on October 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - In front of a massive crowd and electric atmosphere at the Hilliard Center, the Corpus Christi IceRays (6-7-0) swept the Shreveport Mudbugs (5-7-3) with a thrilling 2-1 shootout victory. The IceRays remain undefeated past regulation this season, including two shootout wins over Shreveport.

"I'm really proud of the way our guys battled all weekend," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "We showed a lot of resilience and composure in tight situations. Winning back-to-back games in front of our fans and finishing strong in the shootout says a lot about our team's character."

The IceRays jumped on Shreveport early in the first period, running out to a 4-0 shot advantage against Mudbugs goalie Tyler Hodges. The pressure forced Shreveport into a penalty, giving Corpus Christi an early power play. Just like Friday night, Grayson Gerhard opened the scoring late in the man-advantage with help from Easton Swift, who swept the puck in front to set up the tally. Gerhard extended his point streak to six games while keeping the IceRays' power play red-hot.

Corpus Christi and Shreveport traded seven shots apiece in the second period in what turned into a tightly contested, territorial battle. The IceRays penalty kill, which was solid through two chances, finally cracked late when Duke Erhard beat IceRays net-minder Vladislav Bryzgalov for a power-play goal, the fifth combined special-teams tally of the weekend. Bryzgalov went on to make 28 saves in his second straight victory.

The third period featured twenty minutes of missed opportunities for both sides as they searched for the knockout blow. A game-high 24 combined shots in the final frame were all turned aside by Hodges and Bryzgalov, sending the contest to overtime.

Overtime was quiet as both teams struggled to generate quality chances, forcing the game to a shootout. In the opening three rounds, Gerhard scored first to give the IceRays the edge, but Shreveport responded with back-to-back goals. Corpus Christi turned to veteran Billy Biedermann, who calmly snapped a shot past Hodges to keep the IceRays alive.

Bryzgalov then stood tall, stopping three consecutive Mudbugs shooters to set up Chase Nehring with a chance to win it. The rookie glided in and fired a shot through the five-hole of Hodges, recording his first career shootout and game-winning goal to secure a 2-1 IceRays victory. It marks the second sweep of the season on home ice for Corpus Christi and third win in a row against Shreveport.

NEXT SERIES

After a week off, the Corpus Christi IceRays begin a seven-game road trip on November 7th and 8th against the El Paso Rhinos in El Paso, Texas. Puck drop at the El Paso County Events Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT both nights. Subscribe to NAHLTV to watch every IceRays road game this season or listen live on Retro Radio CC by downloading the Retro Radio CC app on your favorite smart device!

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center over Thanksgiving weekend for a matchup against the New Mexico Ice Wolves on November 28th and 29th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights in a crucial South Division series.







