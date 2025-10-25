Wolverines Dominate Steel in 7-2 Statement Win

Published on October 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines looked like themselves again tonight, skating to a dominant 7-2 win over the Chippewa Steel.

Luc Bydal opened the scoring less than three minutes into the first period with a setup from his brother, Rylan. Thirty seconds into the second, Bowen Burke doubled the Wolverines' lead before 2008-born forward Blake Mahar buried his first NAHL goal to make it 3-0 heading into the third.

Another 2008-born rookie, Chase Trompeter, found the back of the net twice in the final frame, his first and second career NAHL goals; with a Bydal-to-Bydal connection in between, as Rylan converted a pass from Luc.

Chippewa managed two goals, one on the power play, but Duke Gentzler sealed the night with his first of the season to lock in the 7-2 victory.

Liam Ernst was steady in net, stopping 32 of 34 shots to backstop the win.

The Wolverines and Steel meet again tomorrow night as Anchorage looks to secure its first series sweep of the season.







