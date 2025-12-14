Oklahoma Wins Series vs Jackalopes with 6-1 Rout

Published on December 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

ODESSA, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors thrashed the Odessa Jackalopes for six goals on Sunday afternoon, winning game three of the series 6-1. The scoring started in the 1st period with Ronnie Wade slamming home a Kyle Sorensen breakaway. Both teams were tied in shots after the first 20 minutes. The 2nd period is where things took a major turn. Odessa would score early on in the frame to tie the game at one. However, just a couple minutes later, Oklahoma would regain the lead thanks to Jackson Hone's first goal as a Warrior. He tipped home a blue line shot from Ethan Gonyeau to give the Warriors a 2-1 advantage. Then, minutes later, Oklahoma struck again, this time thanks to Jakub Galnor. He buried a loose puck on an odd-man rush and built the lead up to 3-1. The goal was Galnor's 5th of the season and 17th point. After the Galnor goal, Oklahoma would tack on a third in the period. In one of the best plays of the season, Billy Stuski robbed a Jackalope on a prime scoring opportunity and then on the ensuing play, Oklahoma created a 2-on-1 with Kyle Sorensen and Ronnie Wade. Sorensen chipped a pass across the ice to Wade who ripped it home. The two goals from Wade this afternoon are numbers 7 and 8 for the '06 forward. Into the third, the Jackalopes elected to pull their netminder with seven minutes remaining to try and cut into the deficit. They were unsuccessful twice, and Oklahoma scored a pair of empty-net goals to reach their end tally of six on the night. Grady Knutson scored the first and Dominik Kiss the second empty-net goal. When all was said and done, William-Francisco Parent had a three point night for the Warriors, Sorensen and Wade both had two points each, and five others picked up a point for Oklahoma. The Warriors will take their two game winning streak into Corpus Christi next weekend as they take on the Icerays for the first time this season. Both games will be streamed live on NATV.

