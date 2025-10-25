Three in a Row! Warriors Win Wild Shootout Affair vs El Paso

Published on October 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have won their 3rd game in a row with a shootout victory over the El Paso Rhinos on Friday night. It was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams as Oklahoma would go up a goal, only to be answered by El Paso twice. Then, in the third it was the opposite with El Paso taking the lead and then Oklahoma tying it up. London Kearney scored the first two goals for Oklahoma. His first goal was his first of his North American Hockey League career. The 3rd goal, the tying one to send it to OT and then a SO, was scored by Ben Likness who now has a team leading 18 points. In the shootout, Kyle Sorensen drilled his first attempt and Billy Stuski stopped all 3 Rhino tries to secure the full two points for Oklahoma. Tonight's win is a tremendous result for the Warriors, who came into the game with 9 players out due to suspensions and injuries. The shorthanded Warriors put up 50 shots in the game. Billy Stuski continues his Friday dominance, picking up his 6th win this season by saving 50 Rhino shots (53 saves if you include the shootout). The Warriors will get two players back from suspension tomorrow night in Dominik Kiss and William-Francisco Parent as they look for their second consecutive sweep and 4th straight win. This evening also marks the first NAHL win for Coach Nic Leibold as a head coach. He was filling in for Head Coach Mick Berge who was out due to suspension from last Saturday's game against Amarillo. What a night at the Blazers Ice Centre, both teams go back at it tomorrow night at 7:00 pm.

