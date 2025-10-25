Warriors Vanquish Rhinos, 4-3, in Game 1 Shootout

Published on October 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

We're off to Oklahoma City today as we prepare to face off against the Warriors! Both teams head in to this game with a win streak under their belt so the competition was bound to be fierce. Warriors draw first blood with a goal 14 minutes in to the first period and keep the lead headed to the second. 1-0 after intermission and the Rhinos are looking for the opportunity to break away with the puck. Rhinos find themselves on a man advantage as the Warriors take a penalty and take a goal, tying up the game at 1-1 with just under 14 minutes to go in the second. London Kearney steals the lead back for the Warriors, taking his second goal of the night, but Ethan Woolcott keeps the game within arms reach, tying it once more. 2-2 now as we move in to the second and Diago Hotta scores just two minutes in to the third for the Rhinos' first lead of the night. Oklahoma is determined to not let it end there, though and ties it back up for a third time midway through the period. We're 3-3 with no scoring by the end of regulation time, throwing us in to overtime where neither team is able to make a dent. It all came down to the shootout where Kyle Sorensen took one for the Warriors and two failed attempts by the Rhinos cedes Game #1 to the Warriors for a 4-3 win.







