Warriors Win! Warriors Sweep Wranglers with Historic Performance

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors swept the Amarillo Wranglers with a resounding 7-1 win on Saturday night at the Blazers Ice Centre. The Warriors got off to another blazing hot start in the 1st period with 5, yes 5 goals in the first 20 minutes. Chance Burlison started the scoring and was then followed up by Jakub Galnor, two in a row from Kyle Sorensen, and then Ronnie Wade to cap off the period. The 5 goals are a season high for a period, and the most since '23-24. Things began to get chippy during the 2nd period as Amarillo scored their first and only goal of the night amongst several big hits. A couple major penalties were called on Amarillo and tensions grew between the teams. Heading into the locker room up 5-1, Head Coach Mick Berge still wasn't too happy about the ending to period two. He urged his team to stick together and work as a unit, something that certainly was apparent come period 3. In the 3rd, Oklahoma would score two goals just a minute apart to open the period. One from Kyle Sorensen to complete the hat trick, and another from William-Francisco Parent to make it 7-1. With the game in reach, many would consider the game over, however, that was anything but the case. An astounding 7 fights took place over an hour and fifteen minute period. Over 300 penalty minutes were given out and both teams had 4 bench players available at one point in the game. Neither team would light the lamp for the remainder of the 3rd and the score finished at 7-1 Oklahoma. The Warriors pick up their first sweep of the year, have 14 points to their name, and welcome El Paso to the Blazers Ice Centre next weekend. Billy Stuski was nothing short of terrific in net for the Warriors making 27 saves tonight and allowing just 3 goals over 60 shots faced.

