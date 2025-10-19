Bugs Drop Third Straight on Fluky Bounce to Ice Wolves

The Shreveport Mudbugs (5-6-2) looked better than the last game, but couldn't overcome a lucky goal given up losing 5-2 to the New Mexico Ice Wolves at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

After NM got on the board early, the Bugs evened the score as Johnny Berndt skated through the slot and backhanded home his third tally of the campaign making it a 1-1 contest at 6:49 of the opening frame. The Wolves led in SOG, 9-7 after one.

NM regained the lead at 16:31 of the 2nd as George McCaffery rifled in his third goal of the year to give the Ice Wolves a 2-1 edge.

SHV responded at 4:03 of the third as Evan Hoglund swatted in a rebound along the far side to tie the game up, 2-2. After that, NM scored a fluky tally as Brock Fairbanks skated on a breakaway and threw a shot high of the net, but the puck bounced off the end board back up the above the net and deflected off of Tyler Hodges' glove and into the cage for the one of the luckiest goals you'll ever see to make it a 3-2 contest. The visiting team would add two more goals to complete a 5-2 victory.

The Bugs will hit the road once again and take on the Corpus Christi IceRays for a two-game series beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. from the Hilliard Center.







