Ice Wolves Top Mudbugs, 5-2

Published on October 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Shreveport Mudbugs 5-2 Saturday, October 18 for the team's first ever weekend sweep in Shreveport. Andy Earl would open the scoring with a powerplay goal. The Mudbugs would respond just 19 seconds later for a tie game after one period. George McCaffrey would score the only goal of the second period to put the Ice Wolves up 2-1 through 40 minutes of play. The Mudbugs would tie the game early in the third period courtesy of Carter McKay. Brock Fairbanks would score his second goal of the weekend to put the Ice Wolves ahead for the third time. Andy Earl would give the Ice Wolves an insurance goal from a beautiful play from Nayan Pai. Nick Petkovich would put one in the empty net for his first NAHL goal and the final goal of the game for the 5-2 victory. The Ice Wolves next game will be at home against the Lonestar Brahmas on Friday, October 24 at 6:30pm MT.







