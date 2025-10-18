Wolverines Come up Short in Rivalry Showdown

Published on October 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

In a close matchup, the Wolverines narrowly fell to the Ice Dogs in a 5-3 final.

Fairbanks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before Andrew Karkoc got Anchorage on the board. The Ice Dogs quickly responded to close out the first period with a 3-1 advantage.

Bowen Burke netted his first goal as a Wolverine early in the second, followed by Caleb Mahar's first of the season to tie things up.

Fairbanks regained control with two more goals in the third, including an empty-netter from their own defensive zone to seal the win.

The two teams meet again tomorrow to close out the rivalry series, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Arena.







