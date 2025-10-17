Preview: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines
Published on October 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
October 17, 2025 It's National Alaska Day, and what better way to celebrate than with an in-state rivalry matchup. The Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs face off for the first time this season at the Sullivan Arena.
The Ice Dogs are coming off a series split with the Springfield Jr. Blues, while the Wolverines look to shift momentum after a tough three-game weekend against the Wilderness.
As part of this weekend's games, the box office and The Den will be collecting donations to support relief efforts in Western Alaska.
Typhoon Halong has devastated several communities, including Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, and others across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region.
Please see the list below for the most needed items, every contribution helps our fellow Alaskans recover and rebuild.
New bedding
Baby/Toddler items: onesies, socks, pants, baby bunting, winter wear, hats, gloves, swaddles, blankets, diaper rash cream
Youth - Adult New clothing: hats, socks, gloves, underwear, snowpants, jackets
Baby formula - Similac sensitive and Similac advanced preferred
Diapers (newborn - 5T) and Baby wipes
Phone chargers
Toilet paper
Bottled water
Personal toiletries for men and women
General medical supplies e.g. Tylenol, Ibuprofen, band-aids
Nonperishable food
Clorox wipes
Headlamps
flat boxes
packing tape / duct tape
large garbage bags
backpacks
packing totes
duffel bags
feminine care items
