Preview: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on October 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







October 17, 2025 It's National Alaska Day, and what better way to celebrate than with an in-state rivalry matchup. The Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs face off for the first time this season at the Sullivan Arena.

The Ice Dogs are coming off a series split with the Springfield Jr. Blues, while the Wolverines look to shift momentum after a tough three-game weekend against the Wilderness.

As part of this weekend's games, the box office and The Den will be collecting donations to support relief efforts in Western Alaska.

Typhoon Halong has devastated several communities, including Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, and others across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region.

Please see the list below for the most needed items, every contribution helps our fellow Alaskans recover and rebuild.

New bedding

Baby/Toddler items: onesies, socks, pants, baby bunting, winter wear, hats, gloves, swaddles, blankets, diaper rash cream

Youth - Adult New clothing: hats, socks, gloves, underwear, snowpants, jackets

Baby formula - Similac sensitive and Similac advanced preferred

Diapers (newborn - 5T) and Baby wipes

Phone chargers

Toilet paper

Bottled water

Personal toiletries for men and women

General medical supplies e.g. Tylenol, Ibuprofen, band-aids

Nonperishable food

Clorox wipes

Headlamps

flat boxes

packing tape / duct tape

large garbage bags

backpacks

packing totes

duffel bags

feminine care items







