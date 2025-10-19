Hat Tricks Let One Slip Away as They Fall to Northeast 4-3 in Shootout

Northeast's Braydon Hudtloff scored with twenty seconds remaining in regulation to even the score at three where the Generals went onto defeat the visiting Hat Tracks 4 - 3 in a shootout to complete the weekend sweep between the teams. Luke Melnik, Matt Shpungin and Ludovik Gauvin scored for Danbury.

The Tricks were leading 3 - 1 going into the third period.

Northeast's Kody Moyer scored a powerplay goal with two minutes remaining in the opening period to give the Generals a 1 - 0 lead. It was Moyer's fifth of the season.

Melnik scored his fourth of season midway through the second to even the score at one. With 6:12 remaining in the middle stanza, the Hat Tricks took a 2 - 1 lead off of Shpungin's sixth goal of the season. Gauvin made it 3 - 1 with 4:39 left in the second.

Hudtloff scored his first goal of the game with five minutes remaining in the game to cut the Hat Tricks lead in half, and then he tied with twenty seconds left in the third period to send it to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, Tanner Terranova scored in the skills competition but Northeast's Moyer and Hudtloff scored to make it a 4 - 3 game.

Northeast's Will Mizenko stopped 32 of 35 while Luke Brassil turned aside 25 of 28. Click HERE for complete box score.







