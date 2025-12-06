Ice Wolves earn 4-3 victory over Brahmas

The New Mexico Ice Wolves came out strong in the first period, establishing a physical presence against the Lone Star Brahmas. Andy Earl was the star of the show, netting two goals, while goaltender Jackson Silverberg made eight crucial saves. The Ice Wolves ended the first period with a 2-0 lead, showcasing their identity of hitting hard and scoring steadily.

The second period saw the Ice Wolves extend their lead to 3-0 with a power play goal from Sean Smith. However, the Brahmas began to claw their way back into the game with a shorthanded goal from Vladimir Saibel, ending the period at 3-1. The Ice Wolves maintained a strong defensive effort, with Silverberg continuing his stellar performance in net.

The third period was a rollercoaster, as the Brahmas mounted a comeback with goals from Christian Venticinque and Vincenzo Capano, tying the game at three apiece. However, Aiden Connell, in his debut game, scored the game-winning goal, giving the Ice Wolves a 4-3 victory. Despite the Brahmas' pressure and an empty net in the final minutes, Silverberg's heroic saves secured the win for New Mexico.

