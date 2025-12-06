Maryland Comeback Effort Falls Short in Overtime Loss to Danbury

December 5, 2025

The Maryland Black Bears took the ice Friday night, riding an eight-game win streak where they outscored opponents 45-13 in that span. The Elmira Aviators had other ideas, however, as they used a four goal second period to down the Black Bears in overtime by the score of 5-4.

Maryland forward Harrison Smith started the scoring in the second period with a pair of highlight-reel goals. For his first, Smith went inside-outside on a defenseman and put the puck glove side on Elmira goaltender Aidan McKenna for a 1-0 lead. Less than five minutes later, Smith received a drop pass from forward Tanner Duncan on the near circle and whistled a shot to the top right corner for a 2-0 lead. However, the Black Bears would go on to yield four goals in less than six minutes to see themselves down 4-2 after two periods. Black Bears' goaltender Ryan Denes was replaced by Dom Gatto as a result.

In the third period, Maryland forward Ryan Franks tied the game with a pair of goals. His first was a snapshot that went five-hole to make the score 4-3 early in the third. Later in the period, Franks redirected a shot from defenseman Anthony Pellitteri once again five-hole for a tie score. Gatto made a few big saves as the period went on, allowing the Black Bears to force overtime and get one point. However, Aviators' forward Evan Dantas ended the game in overtime for a 5-4 Elmira win, snapping Maryland's eight game win streak.

The Black Bears and Aviators take the ice for the final home game for Maryland in the 2025 calendar year on Saturday, December 6th, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







