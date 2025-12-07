Silent Night for Aviators, Maryland Shuts out Elmira 3-0

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After a tough 5-4 overtime loss to Elmira on Friday night that snapped their eight game win streak, the Maryland Black Bears looked to get back in the win column in a rematch with the Aviators on Saturday in the final home game of the 2025 calendar year. And thanks to a strong second period and 13 saves from goaltender Dom Gatto, Maryland did just that with a 3-0 win.

Black Bears' forward Ryan Franks got the scoring started with a rebound goal from the slot in the first period to give Maryland a 1-0 lead. The goal extended Franks' point streak to eight, where he has eight goals and 13 points in that span. In the second period, it was forward Harrison Smith feeding forward Tanner Duncan a pass on a two-on-one opportunity on the far circle, and Duncan buried it under the glove of Elmira goaltender Aidan McKenna to make it 2-0. Later in the period, Maryland defenseman Daniel Johnson threw a big hit on Aviators' forward Jack Kohlman, triggering a brawl. This led to a Maryland power play where forward Jaden Sikura buried a rebound in the slot over a sprawled out McKenna to make the score 3-0. The Black Bears suffocated the Aviators in the third period, with Elmira only recording two shots on goal. Gatto made both saves to help secure a 3-0 win, Gatto's second shutout win of the year.

Maryland hits the road next weekend for the final series of 2025 as they travel up north to take on the Northeast Generals at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, December 12th, and 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 13th at Canton Ice House. All games can be streamed on NATV.







