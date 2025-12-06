IceRays' Win Streak Extended in Opener Over Jackalopes, 5-3

Published on December 5, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

ODESSA, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (10-11-2) never trailed in the series opener against the Odessa Jackalopes (11-7-4), securing a 5-3 victory Friday night at Ector County Coliseum. Corpus Christi featured five different goal scorers and netted two power-play goals en route to their third straight win.

The IceRays struck early as Andrej Paricka and Justin Thibault picked up where they left off last weekend, combining for the opening goal just three minutes in. Thibault recorded his second of the season on the team's first shot of the game. Only a few shifts later, the third member of their line, Easton Swift, batted home his seventh of the season to give Corpus Christi a 2-0 lead.

Odessa responded with a hot power play, cutting the deficit in half when Nicholas Arrington buried a rebound. The Jackalopes high-tempo offense struck again on an odd-man rush, with Gabe Pankratz finishing a one-timer to tie the game 2-2 before intermission.

Islom Dzhabberganov took back-to-back penalties to begin the second, sending the IceRays penalty kill to work. From the box, he watched his teammates kill off both minors behind several key saves from Vladislav Bryzgalov, making his third consecutive start. The New Jersey-born netminder stopped 35 shots through the first 40 minutes.

Corpus Christi then earned a four-minute power play but couldn't convert despite sustained pressure on Odessa goaltender Kevin Jones. The IceRays kept pushing, and with under two minutes left in the period, Jonathan Cifaldi squeezed a shot through Jones for his second of the season, restoring the lead at 3-2.

Looking for breathing room in the third, the IceRays capitalized early on the power play when Chase Nehringpunched in his seventh goal of the year to make it 4-2. Corpus Christi continued to outskate Odessa throughout the frame, drawing another man-advantage. This time, Johnny Maruna hammered a one-timer past Jones to extend the lead to 5-2.

Odessa pulled Jones for an extra attacker for much of the final five minutes, and Danial Kuczkowski knocked a puck out of midair to bring the Jackalopes within 5-3. But the IceRays and Bryzgalov held firm the rest of the way to secure the win.

Bryzgalov finished with 47 saves, earning his ninth victory in 14 starts this season. With their first three-game win streak of the year, the IceRays now have a chance to return to .500 with a win tomorrow night.

NEXT GAME

The IceRays and Jackalopes wrap up the two-game series tomorrow night at the Ector County Coliseum with puck drop scheduled at 6:00 p.m. CT. Watch the game live on NAHLTV or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC App! The pregame show kicks off 15 minutes ahead of puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi hosts the Oklahoma Warriors at the Hilliard Center on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20. Saturday is our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night benefitting Nate's Next Kid Up! Bring a new stuffed animal and when the IceRays score their first goal, let those Teddy Bears fly!







