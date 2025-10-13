Wings Sweep Minotauros, and Braun Gets Shutout in Net Saturday Night

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Minot Minotauros for the first time this season, and were able to come away with a home sweep! With a 5-3 win on Friday night, and a 5-0 shutout win on Saturday, the Wings stay on top of the Dakota Buffalo Cup now with 8 points in the standings.

(Friday, October 10th - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Both teams would come out hard on Friday night, and the game would be penalty filled for both teams as well. This would be a match up highly anticipated by both teams. Minot and Aberdeen both would get some good chances to find the back of the net to start the first period, but it wouldn't be until the 10:57 mark when Jack McDonough would find the back of the net. This goal would be assisted by Matthew Martin, and Price Grimes. Shortly after, the Wings would go on the Penalty Kill, and would be able to hold off the scoring of the Minotauros. Just a few minutes later, Minot would get their chance to put one past the Wings goaltender when Michael Solominsky would score, tying the game just before the end of the period. Both teams would head into the locker room tied at 1.

The second period, both teams would come out strong again, and both teams would get even chances at scoring. But both goaltenders would stand strong in net. There would only be one penalty called in the whole period, and it would be on the Wings, but Minot would be unsuccessful in their attempts. Just before the period could end, Keaton Weis would score for the Wings, reclaiming their lead. This goal would be assisted by Brody Dustin and Jonathan Doucette. The Wings would have a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

Right away in the second period, Matthew Martin for Aberdeen would start off the scoring with help from Easton Edwards and Anthony Ciaramitaro. After, they would immediately go on the Power Play in which they would strike again. This time, the goal would be by Sam Scheetz assisted by Cooper Anderson and Owen Pitters. Aberdeen would have a 4-1. Then, Minot would get their chance to try and come back. Artem Prima would score, then they would immediately go on the Power Play in which Jakub Habla would score, getting the score to 4-2. At this time, both the Wings and the Minotauros would have someone in the box for penalties, but just shortly after, Minot would have to send another for Too Many Men. In order to get another attacker on the ice, and to hopefully tie the game, they would pull their goaltender. This attempt would be unsuccessful, however, because Owen Pitters would be able to score on the Power Play with Jibber Kuhl and Cooper Anderson assisting. The Wings would come away with a 5-3 win on night one.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings, stopping 30 of 33, and ended the night with a .909 SV%.

Three stars of the game on Friday would be Keaton Weis (1 goal), Sam Scheetz (1 goal), and Matthew Martin (1 goal).

(Saturday, October 11th - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) The first period of the night would immediately start with a Wings Power Play as a Minot skater would try and drop the gloves which would result in an Unsportsmanlike penalty. Later on, There would be more roughing penalties, and 4 on 4 hockey as well. And, another unsportsmanlike penalty, but this time on the Wings. However, no goals would be scored in the first period.

In the second period, it would be a good back and forth battle, and Power Plays on both sides, but it would be the Wings who would score and get on the board when Easton Edwards would find the back of the net with just under 2 minutes left in the period with assists coming from Cooper Anderson and Brody Dustin. This would be Easton's first NAHL goal, and the Wings would have a 1-0 lead heading into the last period of the weekend.

Again, to start the third, it would be a good battle for both teams up until the halfway point of the third period. After that, it would be all Wings. Just before the halfway mark, the Wings would go on the Power Play, and Easton Edwards would extend the Wings lead and get his second goal of the night. Assists for this goal would come from Jibber Kuhl and Jonathan Doucette. They would be on a double-minor penalty, so they would continue to be on the Power Play after this goal. Just 30 seconds later, Zan Spari-Leben would score, assists coming from Sam Scheetz and Owen Pitters. A few minutes later, Anthony Ciaramitaro would score off a backdoor rebound shot, with assists coming from Jonathan Doucette, and Keaton Weis. To end the scoring of the night, Owen Pitters would get his 9th goal of the season almost directly off of the faceoff with assists coming from Herman Berggren and Taven James. All of the goals in the third period would be within 5 minutes of each other. With Minot unable to respond, the Wings would win on night two with a score of 5-0, and they would win in shutout style.

Willum Braun was in net Saturday stopping all 29 shots faced, and ended the night with a 1.000 SV%.

Three stars for the night were Cooper Anderson (assist on game winning goal), Easton Edwards (2 goals), and Willum Braun (29 save Shutout).

The Wings now look ahead to traveling to Mason City, Iowa to take on the North Iowa Bulls. This is their first official roadtrip of the Regular Season. You can catch all the games on NAHLTV, or listen to the games on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

