Aberdeen Takes the Win on the Last Day of the NAHL Showcase

Published on September 28, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







(NSC Super Rink, Blaine, MN) The Wings would start out looking like they would completely be outplaying the Ice Dogs. Throughout the first period, they would outshoot them, but halfway through the first period, it would be Dub Eunice III that would get Fairbanks on the board. Fairbanks would have the 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

Throughout the second period, the Wings would keep up their momentum, and not let the score get them down. They would continue to outshoot the Ice Dogs, and would continue to stay disciplined. Just under two minutes into the period, Brody Dustin would score for the Wings, and get his first NAHL goal. This goal would be assisted by Gavin Reed, and would tie the game. Just over a minute later, Zan Spari-Leben for the Wings would score, assisted by Sam Scheetz, giving the Wings the lead. The Wings would keep up their momentum, and the Ice Dogs would then start to take penalties - setting the Wings up on the Power Play. Just 9 seconds into the Power Play, the Wings were able to set up, and Sam Scheetz would find the back of the net with assistance from Cooper Anderson and Owen Pitters. Shortly after they would find themselves on the Power Play again, but unfortunately it would result in a short-handed goal scored by Fairbanks Luca Ricciardi. The score would be 3-2 in favor of the Wings heading into the final period of the Showcase.

The last period would again be all Wings. They would continue to keep the ice tilted in their favor. And, they would not give up any chances to the Ice Dogs. Halfway through the third period, the Wings would be able to extend their lead when Matthew Martin would find the back of the net with assistance coming from Easton Edwards. After, there would be 4 on 4 play, but neither team would be able to score off of it. As time would wind down on the clock, Fairbanks would pull their goaltender in an attempt to get a couple goals in hopes to take the game to overtime. Instead, with just over a minute left to play, Charlie Burchfield would be able to shoot the puck into the empty net to seal the Wings win.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 15 of 17 shots, and ending the afternoon with a .882 SV%.

The Aberdeen Wings will now head back to Aberdeen to get ready to face the St. Cloud Norsemen in the Odde Ice Center on Friday and Saturday October 3rd and 4th. Tickets can be bought at all C-Express locations in Aberdeen, at tickets.aberdeenwings.com, or at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office in the Odde!

The next weekend, October 10th and 11th, the Wings again will be in the Odde to face the Minot Minotauros. Stay tuned for details regarding these games.

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!







North American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2025

Aberdeen Takes the Win on the Last Day of the NAHL Showcase - Aberdeen Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.