Aberdeen Wings Open Day One of NAHL Showcase with Win against the Wisconsin Windigo

Published on September 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Wings have made their way to Blaine, MN for the NAHL Showcase, and their first opponent was the Wisconsin Windigo! After a slow start for both teams, and Wisconsin getting a lead in the second, Aberdeen was able to hold them off, and secure the win on day one of the Showcase.

(Thursday, September 24th - NSC Super Rink, Blaine, MN) Both teams going into this game knew they would have to play fast, and physically. And, to start the first period, they did just that. Aberdeen would have quite a few grade A chances, and would even get an opportunity on the Power Play, but would come up short. The Wings would end up outshooting the Windigo 10 to 7, but neither team would be able to get on the scoring sheet. Both teams would head into the locker room after the first period tied at nothing.

The Windigo would start the second period on the Power Play, but just after the Wings would go full-strength, they would strike and it would be Ronnie Hill that would be the first to get on the score sheet. Although Wisconsin would take an early lead, not even 15 seconds later, Matthew Martin would tie the game with Easton Edwards assisting with a bar-down shot. Shortly after, the Wings would have to go on the Penalty Kill, but would get a short-handed opportunity, but no scoring would come of it. Then, they would get a couple chances to be on the Power Play, and although they would have a few really good chances to find the back of the net, they would be unsuccessful in their efforts, and the Windigo goaltender would make some huge saves to keep the game tied at one heading into the third period.

Things would start to pick up in the third as tensions would heighten, and Wisconsin would seem more desperate to score. Both teams would find themselves in the box a few times, but the scoring would be all Aberdeen. At the 15:38 mark, Owen Pitters would score an unassisted goal, and Aberdeen would have their first lead of the game. After a few unsuccessful Power Plays for both teams, the time was winding down, and the Windigo would pull their goaltender for an extra attacker in order to tie the game, or even get the winning goal. Instead, they would ice the puck, and the draw would go to the other end. They would send their goaltender back out, but as the puck would go back into the Aberdeen zone, they would send their extra attacker out. With just over 50 seconds left on the clock, Gavin Reed would pass the puck to Taven James who would then shoot it down ice, and into the empty net to seal the 3-1 win for the Wings.

Adam Dybal was in net on day one of the NAHL Showcase stopping 29 of 30 shots, and ending the night with a .967SV%.

The three stars of the game were Matthew Martin (1 goal), Adam Dybal (29 saves), and Owen Pitters (1 goal).

The team now looks ahead to taking on the National Team Development Program Friday, September 26th at 5:15 on Rink 4. You can watch the game on NAHLTV, or listen on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

