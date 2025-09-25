Stellar Special Teams, Timely Defense Secures Game 1 Win at Showcase

Published on September 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







BLAINE, MN - The Oklahoma Warriors opened up the 2025 North American Hockey League Showcase with a dominant, 3-0 win over the Minot Minotauros on Wednesday evening. Goaltender Billy Stuski faced 28 Minotauro shots and turned each one away for his league leading 2nd shutout. Offensively, it was another night of firsts for the Warriors. Oklahoma registered a goal in each period, with the first one coming early on during the Penalty Kill. A poor pass from Minot was stolen by Oklahoma's Mason Wright and then fed to a trailing AJ Iwinski for the first shorthanded goal of the season. Not only was the goal the first shorthanded one of the year, but it was also Iwinski's first career goal in the NAHL as well. Moving to the 2nd, Minot showed glimpses of attempting a comeback, but Oklahoma shut them down all over the ice. It was then, on the Warriors first power play of the evening, that the Warriors struck yet again. After setting up the power play, the Warriors' Mack Blue received a pass from Ben Likness and buried his shot in the top right hand corner. The blast, which came from just inside the right circle, was Blue's first career NAHL goal and potentially a catalyst moving forward for Oklahoma's special teams. The 3rd was Oklahoma's best period of the night. After a rough stretch of 3rd periods for the Warriors, Wednesday night's matchup was entirely different. Oklahoma seemed to out-hustle, out-work, and mold the period into their own way. They were rewarded on an all-around hustle play by, once again, AJ Iwinski, who stole the puck behind the red line and fired a beautiful pass net-front to a waiting Kyle Sorensen. That would bring the score to 3-0 and is where it would remain for the rest of the game. Oklahoma looks to continue its dominance against a talented and fast Northeast Generals team at 12:15 PM tomorrow, Thursday. The game will once again be streamed live on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.