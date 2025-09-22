Oklahoma Heads North for Trio of Games at NAHL Showcase

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors will load up the bus and hit the road to Blaine, Minnesota early Tuesday morning en route to the 2025 NAHL Showcase. Similarly to last year, Oklahoma will play 3 games over 3 days against teams outside of the South Division. The first game begins Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 as Oklahoma faces the Minot Minotauros for the second time in organization history. The Warriors won that battle, which was also during the Showcase, 7-2 back in the 2022-23 season. Thursday will feature game number two as Oklahoma faces the Northeast Generals at 12:15 PM for their second all-time matchup. The Warriors also won that game back at the 2022-23 Showcase, 3-1. Lastly, Oklahoma will take on the El Mira Aviators on Friday morning with an early, 9:30 AM start. This will be the first time for the Warriors to face El Mira in team history.

Individual Game Previews:

Minot - Record (0-1-0-1)

The Minotauros come into the showcase having played just one series, which took place this past weekend against the North Iowa Bulls. It was a tough one as they dropped game 1 in regulation 5-1, and then game 2 in a shootout 5-4. Historically however, the Minotauros are one of the best teams in the league. Last season, Minot lost in the quarterfinals of the Robertson Cup Playoffs, while the year before, reached the semi-finals.

Northeast Generals - Record (0-3-1-0)

It has been a rough start to the season for the Generals as through two weeks of play, they have yet to win a game. An early issue appears to be defensively as they've given up the most goals (19) in the league through 4 games. However, it's not all negative, the Generals do score often. They've lit the lamp 11 times across their games, good enough for 6th most in the division of 9 teams.

El Mira Aviators - Record (1-3-0-0)

One step above Northeast sits El Mira in the East division standings. It has also been a rocky start to the year for the Aviators as they are coming off of being swept by the Maryland Black Bears last and splitting the season series opener with New Jersey. El Mira has given up a league worst 21 goals through 4 games so far though, a big reason being the 9, yes 9, allowed in game two vs Titans. However, the Aviators do average 2 goals per game, proving their ability to score.

All games will be streamed LIVE on NATV and there will be NO Youtube Live Audio stream for these games. For live updates, follow our social media pages @OKWarriors_NAHL.

#OklahomaHockey #FightLikeWarriors







