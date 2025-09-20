Warriors Drop Game 1 in Albuquerque
Published on September 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Oklahoma Warriors dropped game one against the Ice Wolves by a final score of 6-3. The first two periods were an entertaining back-and-forth affair with both teams scoring multiple goals. It was started by New Mexico, scoring with a minute left in the 1st period on a wild bouncing puck. Heading to the 2nd, the Warriors struck back. Grady Knutson scored his first career NAHL goal with a blast off of a face-off. The goal is his second point as a Warrior in just 9 games dating back to last season. Oklahoma would continue to apply pressure as Kyle Sorensen found a net-front loose puck and buried it home to give the Warriors the lead shortly after. New Mexico would tie it up a few moments later, but then Dominik Kiss pulled off the unthinkable. A "Michigan" goal, (where a player scoops the puck up on his stick and uses its force as a glue to keep it on the blade until needed to let it away in the net), gave the Warriors their second lead of the night at 3-2. From there however, it unfortunately was all Ice Wolves as they tacked on one more before the 2nd period buzzer and then scored 3 in the third. The Warriors struggled in the 3rd as they managed just 3 shots on net all period.
The Warriors will look to flip the script and win for the first time in Albuquerque in 5 games tomorrow night at 6:30 pm MT/7:30 PM CT. You can watch live on NATV or listen on Youtube Audio.
