Warriors Drop Game 1 in Albuquerque

Published on September 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Oklahoma Warriors dropped game one against the Ice Wolves by a final score of 6-3. The first two periods were an entertaining back-and-forth affair with both teams scoring multiple goals. It was started by New Mexico, scoring with a minute left in the 1st period on a wild bouncing puck. Heading to the 2nd, the Warriors struck back. Grady Knutson scored his first career NAHL goal with a blast off of a face-off. The goal is his second point as a Warrior in just 9 games dating back to last season. Oklahoma would continue to apply pressure as Kyle Sorensen found a net-front loose puck and buried it home to give the Warriors the lead shortly after. New Mexico would tie it up a few moments later, but then Dominik Kiss pulled off the unthinkable. A "Michigan" goal, (where a player scoops the puck up on his stick and uses its force as a glue to keep it on the blade until needed to let it away in the net), gave the Warriors their second lead of the night at 3-2. From there however, it unfortunately was all Ice Wolves as they tacked on one more before the 2nd period buzzer and then scored 3 in the third. The Warriors struggled in the 3rd as they managed just 3 shots on net all period.

The Warriors will look to flip the script and win for the first time in Albuquerque in 5 games tomorrow night at 6:30 pm MT/7:30 PM CT. You can watch live on NATV or listen on Youtube Audio.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.