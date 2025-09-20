Bydal and Karkoc Shine as Wolverines Take One Point in Shootout Defeat

September 19, 2025

The Wolverines battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period with back-to-back goals from Luc Bydal and Lucas Mann, but came up just short in their season opener.

Veterans Duke Gentzler and Andrew Karkoc connected midway through the first, with Karkoc burying the opening goal.

The Wilderness put up three unanswered goals during the second, one on the powerplay.

Just two minutes into the final frame, Rylan Bydal set up his older brother with a drop pass, and Luc Bydal capitalized to bring the Wolverines within one. Less than a minute later, Lucas Mann netted the equalizer off a feed from Cale Quamme.

The Wilderness regained the lead with a shorthanded goal midway through the period, but the Wolverines answered right back as Michael Tarasenko struck unassisted.

Both Luc Bydal and Karkoc scored in the shootout, but the Wilderness managed one more past netminder Liam Ernst to take the win.

The two teams meet again tomorrow to conclude the series in Cloquet, Minnesota. Fans can stream the game exclusively on NAHLtv.com or join the Wolverines' official watch party at Dave & Buster's.







