Bugs Squander Early Lead and Fall in Home Opener to Wranglers

Published on September 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (1-2) squandered an early lead and gave up four unanswered goals to be defeated by the Amarillo Wranglers, 4-2 in front of a sold out crowd at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

The Bugs jumped out on the early lead at 15:46 of the opening period on the PP as Duke Ehrhard grabbed the rebound and shoveled home his second in as many games to give SHV a 1-0 edge. Owen Case and Jared Greiner earned the helpers. SHV added to their lead in shorthanded fashion as Jonah Jasser fed the puck over to Carter McKay who poked home his second tally of the season to make it 2-0.

Amarillo got a pair of goals in the second at 14:22 and 15:08 from Ty Izadi and Jayden Shirk to suddenly even the score, 2-2.

The Wranglers picked up their first lead of the night at 7:14 of the third as Aaron Bleier banged in the tally to make it a 3-2 contest. Daniel Rassega worked in a goal of his own to push the advantage to 4-2. The Bugs would get a goal closer as Evan Hoglund slammed in his first goal of the season to cut the deficit to 4-3, but that's the closest they would get.

The Bugs and Wranglers will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. We will be having a tailgate across the street from the pond w/ $1 food and drink items from 4:30p-6:30p. We will also be having a player parade at 5p. It's free for all fans to attend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.