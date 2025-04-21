Bugs Come up Short to IceRays; SHV's Season Ends in South Division Semifinal

April 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (0-3) just ran out of gas in this series coming up short to the Corpus Christi IceRays, 3-0 and losing the South Division Semifinal series in three games at the American Bank Center Monday night.

The IceRays got off to a fast start with goals from Michael Valdez and Carter Krenke - 90 seconds apart at 7:28 and at 8:58 to go up 2-0 early in the opening period.

The Bugs puta strong push in the first five minutes of the second, but couldn't beat Benji Motew and then fell in an even deeper hole late in the 2nd period. CC would net another as Troy Pelton created some space in the slot and threw a shot through traffic which found its way in to push the edge to 3-0 at 13:44. SOG were tied 14-14 after two.

The Bugs puta strong push in the third period, but couldn't cash in as they out-shot the IceRays, 27-17 overall in the game.

