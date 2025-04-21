Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Kallen Ray

April 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Kallen Ray!

Ray, from Traverse City, MI, is a 6'0 165 lbs right-shot defenseman that recently played with Traverse City West High School, and Team Michigan. During the season, he appeared in 25 games scoring 13 goals, 21 assists, for 34 total points. He was also the Captain of his High School team.

Assistant Coach for the Aberdeen Wings, Eric Hirschhaut, says We are very excited to announce the tender signing of defenseman Kallen Ray for next season. Kal played for Traverse City West High School as Team Captain, and Team Michigan. Kallen came up to Aberdeen earlier in the season for a visit and was at our main camp in Fargo last July and made our Final All-Star game. He is familiar with how we operate playing for Traverse City West coaches Anthony Palumbo, Jasen Fernsler, and Zack Bargy who myself and Coach Langer have a very good relationship with. Kal is a very mature player who has progressively improved over the last two years and wanted to be an Aberdeen Wing, so we are happy we could sign him. Really excited to officially welcome Kallen and his family to our Wings Family.

