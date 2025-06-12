David Mitchell Announced as Assistant Coach for the Aberdeen Wings

June 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that David Mitchell will be joining behind the bench as an Assistant Coach!

David Mitchell has been on the Wings staff for numerous years serving as the Michigan Scout, but will now be bringing his expertise to the locker room. He brings a multitude of years of coaching experience, and playing experience himself.

Coming from Livonia, MI, David played eight years for the Little Caesars organization and played collegiately at Western Michigan University. After his playing time, he became a coach with the Compuware organization, and has been a Head Coach at Livonia Stevenson High School since 2007-08. There, he built a 319-118-22 overall record, and won their first ever state title in 2013. Since then, they have made the State Finals in 2015, 2016, and 2025. Over the years of 2017-2025, he also was the Head Coach of Team Michigan HP-18's, Michigan's All-Star Team. And, he was inducted into the Michigan High School Hockey Hall of Fame.

As if all of the coaching was not enough, he was also a Middle School teacher in Livonia. Recently, both he and his wife, Kim, retired from teaching in the Livonia Public School System.

The Aberdeen Wings brought David on as the Michigan Scout during the 2016-17 season. Now, he will join alongside Eric Hirschhaut as Assistant Coaches for the Aberdeen Wings!

Both David and Kim have two children. Daughter Emily who attends the University of Michigan, and son Justin, who attends Michigan State University.

"I am beyond humbled and truly honored to be joining such an outstanding organization in the Aberdeen Wings" says David. "I am truly thankful to Mr. Odde and the Odde family for this opportunity. I plan on working tirelessly, and give my absolute best efforts in supporting Coach Langer, his staff and the players to bring a Robertson Cup Title to the Aberdeen community."

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer says "David Mitchell is a proven coach, he has won at every level. David is a players coach that cares about the person, and the development of players while being a team guy as part of the staff."







