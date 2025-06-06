Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for 2025-26 Season: Easton Edwards
June 6, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Aberdeen Wings News Release
The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Easton Edwards!
Edwards is a 6'1 194 lbs left-shot forward from Anchorage, AK. For the past couple of seasons, he has been playing with the Idaho Falls Spud Kings of the NCDC. During the 2024-25 season, he scored 27 goals, 36 assists, for 63 points in 52 games. He also helped score 12 total points in 12 games of the playoffs to help the team win the NCDC Championship.
Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer says "Easton is a strong dependable forward who can produce. He played a large role for a championship level team. He has the ability to score and make elite plays."
We are excited to welcome Easton to our #WingsFamily!
