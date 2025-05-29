Captain Luke Backel Commits to Play ACHA DI Hockey at UNLV

May 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Forward and Captain Luke Backel has committed to play DI ACHA hockey at the University of Nevada Las Vegas!

Backel is a 5'10 right-shot forward from Madison, AL who has played the entirety of his junior career with the Aberdeen Wings. During the 2022-23 season, he appeared in 50 games, the following season appearing in 32, and in 2024-25 he was named Captain of the Aberdeen Wings. He appeared in 47 games scoring 13 goals, 29 assists for 42 points and 2 game-winning-goals. Luke also won the Aberdeen Wings Hard Hat Award which is awarded to the player who presents great leadership and is always there on the ice to stick up for the team and ensures that his teammates come together to represent as a family.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer says "Luke was a tremendous player for the last three seasons. His leadership and loyalty won't be forgotten. Luke will be a solid addition to UNLV."

"I am honored to announce my commitment to UNLV to play ACHA DI Hockey. I'm excited to pursue academics while also join a growing hockey program at UNLV. I want to thank my family, all of my coaches, my teammates, and anyone else who has helped me along the way!"- Luke Backel

UNLV is an ACHA DI program looking to further advance their Division I presence in the NCAA. During the 2024-25 season, the UNLV Rebels were 25-5-3 and even won their National Championship. During an exhibition match-up during the season, the Rebels even took a shootout win against the defending NCAA DI Champions, the University of Denver. Luke will be joining former wings player Mason Kelly, who also spent time with the El Paso Rhinos, and Bryce Johnson who also recently committed to UNLV. The Rebels are coached by Anthony Vignieri-Greener (Head Coach), and Assistant Coaches Nick Robone, and Colin Robin.







