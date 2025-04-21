South Division Semifinals Game 2 Recap

April 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Lonestar Brahmas defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves in game two of the South Division Semifinal series 4-1 for a 2-0 series lead. The Brahmas got off to a quick start scoring twice during the first period with goals form Anthony Cappello and Owen Kerr. Jackson Fuller and Ryan Cameron stood tall in the second period and the score would remain 2-0 through two periods. The Ice Wolves scored their first goal of the series courtesy of Andy Earl 8:49 remaining in the third period. That would be all the Ice Wolves were able to score and the Brahmas would add a power play goal from Elias Kumlin and an empty net goal from Saxton Tess for his third goal of the series.

The Ice Wolves will host the Brahmas in Game 3 of the South Division Semifinals Thursday, April 24 at 6:30pm MT.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

South Division Semifinals Game 2 Recap - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.