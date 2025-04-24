Ice Wolves Eliminated

April 24, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Lone Star Brahmas defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 5-1 Thursday, April 24 to sweep them in the South Division Semifinals. Christian Venticinque scored his third goal of the postseason with 1:47 left in the first period for the one to zero lead. Jake Kasay would get his first postseason goal 5:59 into the second period to tie the game. In the third period the Brahmas would score 4:44 into the period for the 2-1 lead. The Brahmas would add a powerplay goal and two empty net goals to end the Ice Wolves season winning the best of five series three games to zero. Thank you to the best fans in all of hockey!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2025

Ice Wolves Eliminated - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.