South Division Semifinal Watch Party Set

April 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







Join us at the Outpost Ice Arenas April 18 and 19 for a live watch party of games 1 and 2 of the South Division Semifinals as the Ice Wolves take on the Lone Star Brahmas in Brahma Land! The game will be streamed live on all arena TVs, free to attend.

Grab dinner at Center Ice Grill and get all your Ice Wolves gear at Chilly's Pro Shop.

There will be a public skate from 5:30 - 10pm both nights, $10 + tax, skate rental $3 + tax.

