South Division Semifinal Watch Party Set
April 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
Join us at the Outpost Ice Arenas April 18 and 19 for a live watch party of games 1 and 2 of the South Division Semifinals as the Ice Wolves take on the Lone Star Brahmas in Brahma Land! The game will be streamed live on all arena TVs, free to attend.
Grab dinner at Center Ice Grill and get all your Ice Wolves gear at Chilly's Pro Shop.
There will be a public skate from 5:30 - 10pm both nights, $10 + tax, skate rental $3 + tax.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025
- South Division Semifinal Watch Party Set - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Wolverines Begin Playoff Run this Weekend in Fairbanks - Anchorage Wolverines
- Adam Mahler Commits to Stonehill College - Minot Minotauros
- NA3HL Approves West Texas Wranglers Expansion Franchise in Amarillo - Amarillo Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.