Wolverines Begin Playoff Run this Weekend in Fairbanks

April 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The post season is here and the Robertson Cup Playoffs will begin this weekend in Fairbanks, Alaska between the third seed Anchorage Wolverines and the second seed Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The first round of playoffs will be best of five, with the first two games being played in Fairbanks. The Wolverines are guaranteed a home game on April 25th, with the 26th and 28th being if needed games. If the two play the extra games, the 26th would be played in Anchorage and the 28th would be played in Fairbanks

Round one's full schedule is in the image above.

SPONSORS & SEASON TICKET HOLDERS:

To say 'thank you' for your dedication and support through the season, we are extending your tickets through all playoff games hosted at the Sullivan Arena.

Tickets will be sent to the email on your account, you can then save those tickets onto your phone or print them out at home.

If you happen to have a badge with a multi-use QR code, it WILL be valid through playoffs.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to tickets@anchoragewolverines.com

2024-2025 Player Awards:

Six players were honored this past weekend with team-voted awards.

Most Improved: Andrew Karkoc

Rookie of the Year: Toby Carlson

Player's Player: Cole Frawner

Defensemen of the Year: Jack Darby

Forward of the Year: Cole Christian

MVP: Brock Devlin

We had an amazing time at our end-of-season banquet thanks to two of our sponsors; our Hydration Partner Coca-Cola who provided us with all beverages and the Banquet Sponsor, Smokehouse BBQ for keeping us all well fed!

