Adam Mahler Commits to Stonehill College

The Minotauros are proud to announce that defenseman Adam Mahler has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Stonehill College (Independent).

Following his commitment, Mahler said, "I'm incredibly thankful for everyone in Minot who has helped me earn the opportunity to play Division I college hockey at Stonehill. It's been a goal of mine for a long time, and I'm proud to have achieved it."

This past season, Mahler made Tauros' history becoming the all-time single-season point leader for a defenseman. Through 58 games played this season, Mahler has reached the 46-point mark by way of 14 goals and 32 assists.

Mahler, an Ancaster, Ontario native, has spent the last three seasons in Minot playing for the Minotauros including being a member of the 2023-24 Central Cup winning team.

Minotauros Head Coach and General Manager Cody Campbell said, "We are very excited for Adam and his family. Adam's commitment to Stonehill to play division 1 college hockey is a culmination of his 3 years here in Minot."

Campbell continued, "He has grown significantly during his time here and I am confident he will make a quick impact on and off the ice when he arrives on Stonehill's campus."

Mahler joins the likes of former Tauros, Joel Lehtinen, and Dean Schwenninger, who also made the commitment from Minot to Stonehill to play Division I hockey.

Campbell confidently believes that Mahler's game will translate well to the next level saying, "The Skyhawks are getting a hard nosed two way D that can defend and play important minutes on the penalty kill as well as someone that can create offense through his ability to move the puck and get what is an extremely heavy shot to the net."

Following his commitment and ahead of the playoffs Mahler ended by saying, "I can't thank Cody, Ebs, and all of my teammates enough for their support along the way. Now, I'm excited to make a strong playoff run with this group."

