Minotauros Trade for '06 Defenseman Michael Solominsky

July 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







MINOT, ND - In a recent trade with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, the Minotauros have acquired defenseman Michael Solominsky in exchange for forward Parker Newman.

Solominsky, a '06 Ashburnham, Massachusetts native, finished the 2024-25 campaign with the Mountain Kings tallying 11 points on three goals and eight assists through 53 games played. Prior to his time in the NAHL, Solominsky spent time playing with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program.

During the 2023-24 season with the Penguins Elite 18U squad, Solominsky put up 10 points in 47 games.

Upon being traded to Minot, Solominsky said, "I'm super excited to get started in Minot. I'm so grateful for this opportunity. I've had a couple buddies that have gone through Minot and they always say how much of a powerhouse it can be and I always see that they are a top in the division every year."

While reflecting on his first season in the NAHL with the Mountain Kings and the transition from U18 hockey, Solominsky said, "Last year I played a heavy, mean, physical defenseman role with some offense mixed in. I'm a big physical defenseman."

Solominsky continued, "Going from U18 to the NAHL was eye-opening in the beginning but once I got the hang of it, it was just like any other hockey game."

When asked about the trade, Minotauros Head Coach and General Manager Cody Campbell started by saying, "First we want to thank Parker for his time and effort here in Minot. We wish him the best in the future."

Campbell praised the addition of Solominsky saying, "We are excited to add Mike to our defensive core. He's a big mobile defender that is bringing another veteran presence to our blueline. We look forward to having him and the rest of the team back in Minot in late August."

This trade was the latest move in the process of assembling a roster ahead of next season for Campbell following prior moves in May along with 13 selections being made in the NAHL entry draft back in June.

The Tauros are set to commence the regular season in the organization's 15th season on September 19th & 20th as they take on the North Iowa Bulls. For news and updates all summer long be sure to follow the Tauros on social media and download the Tauros Hockey Mobile App.

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com







North American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.