Rylan Brady Commits to NCAA DIII Hockey at Trine University

The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that forward Rylan Brady has changed his commitment and has chosen to play NCAA Division III hockey for Trine University.

"This upcoming season I will be attending Trine University," stated Rylan. "I chose it because of the culture, coaches, players, and education."

Brady recently completed his third season in the NAHL and his first with the Jets. In 52 games, he recorded 9 goals and 25 assists, finishing the season as the team's point leader.

"He was counted on to lead the team and put the puck in the back of the net when we needed it most." Head Coach Lennie Childs stated. "Rylan is a highly skilled and super competitive player that has elite leadership qualities. He is going to be a sure fire contributor to Trine and continue their strong culture they have there."

Brady's leadership skills were recognized both on and off the ice. He was named Captain of the Jets in November and was given the community service award at the end of the season.

Brady's commitment comes at the end of the season after changing his commitment from Lake Superior State University to Trine. As Brady starts his new journey in collegiate division III hockey, he reflects on how Janesville helped prepare him. "Janesville was a crucial stepping stone for allowing me to be able to go there and be prepared not only as a hockey player but more importantly as a person within the campus and community!" said Brady. "Go Jets!"

