Janesville Jets & SSM Health Team up to Inspire Young Readers

January 31, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







Janesville, WI - SSM Health and the Janesville Jets hockey team are excited to be partnering to build local students' excitement about reading. The 2024-2025 SSM Health Janesville Jets Reading Club program is officially under way. All Rock County teachers (including those at private schools and homeschool instructors) were welcome to join in the free program.

On January 30th, SSM Health and Janesville Jets players visited Madison Elementary School in Janesville to read and congratulate students on achieving their reading goals. The school has 25 classrooms participating in this year's SSM Health Janesville Jets Reading Club. Photos and B-Roll are available. As part of the reading club, teachers establish a reading goal for their students or classrooms. When students reach their personalized goals, they score four free hockey tickets to a special SSM Health Janesville Jets game night on February 22.

"Being a strong reader is important for so many facets of life," said SSM Health Community Health Director Megan Timm. "Partnering with the Janesville Jets is one way that we can help Rock County students to succeed in this space, and we are looking forward to celebrating their successes at the February 22 game!"

