Janesville Jets Strike Agreement with Janesville Youth Hockey and City of Janesville to Provide Key Revenue Opportunities for Youth Hockey

July 30, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

(Janesville) - The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), have reached an agreement with Janesville Youth Hockey and the city of Janesville to provide two new revenue opportunities for the youth hockey in the new Woodman's Sports & Convention Center starting this season.

Janesville Youth Hockey will offer a 50/50 raffle during all Jets games with 50% of the nightly proceeds going to the winning fan and the remainder going directly into Janesville Youth Hockey. JYH is a not-for-profit and has a raffle license to conduct the nightly drawing. The Jets will not receive any of these revenues.

Janesville Youth Hockey will also be allowed to sell a specialty item at all Jets home games that will be announced soon.

"It is very important for the Jets to have a strong working relationship with Janesville Youth Hockey. We have been their primary source of revenue since we came to town 16 years ago through the food concession stand at all Jets home games. That opportunity doesn't exist for JYH in the new arena, so we worked together to come up with other revenue options to support their club and keep the cost of playing hockey down," said Bill McCoshen, founder and president of the Janesville Jets.

"We are very excited to continue to partner with the Jets to grow hockey in Janesville and the surrounding area. We believe the Woodman's Center will be a game changer for our club and the community," said Sean Knott, President of Janesville Youth Hockey.

