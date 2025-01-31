Maryland Uses Strong Finish to Down Elmira 7-3

January 31, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears returned home a winner of three straight games. To extend their streak to four, they had to down the Elmira Aviators, who had won three of their last five road games. It was a close game through the first 40 minutes of play, but in the third period, the Black Bears' offense came to life and scored three goals to defeat the Aviators 7-3.

The scoring started quickly for Maryland, as just 11 forward Luke Janus finished off a pass in the slot from forward Tanner Duncan and ripped a shot under the glove of Elmira goaltender Ty Levy and in for a 1-0 lead. The Black Bears struck again 55 seconds later when forward and captain Tyler Stern tapped home a rebound in the crease for a 2-0 lead. Maryland forward Harrison Smith and defenseman Victor Mannebratt combined for a beautiful goal midway through the first period when Mannebratt skated along the boards from far to the near side and dropped the puck to Smith on the near circle. Smith deked his way to the slot and then around Levy for a 3-0. The Aviators got a goal back on a one-time goal from forward Charlie Vincent on the far side of the slot to cut the lead to 3-1.

Elmira came out strong in the second period and tied the game up 3-3 with goals from forwards Jett Otwell and Jack Kohlman. Late in the second period, Black Bears forward Sebastian Speck buried a rebound in the slot to regain the lead for Maryland 4-3. In the third period, the Black Bears took control and never looked bad. Forward Isac Nielsen increased the Black Bears' lead to 5-3 when he let a slap shot go from the top of the far circle. Less than a minute and a half later, Stern got his second of the game with a steal at the blue line of Elmira and went in on a breakaway. Stern put the puck five-hole on Levy for a 6-3 lead. Maryland forward Tommy Holtby capped the scoring off with a five-hole shot in the slot to make it 7-3. The Aviators got a power play shortly after with a chance to get back in the game, but Black Bears goalie Marko Bilic made numerous great saves to keep the score 7-3 which would hold up to be the final. Bilic made 25 saves in his home debut for Maryland.

The Black Bears and Aviators rematch on Saturday, February 1st, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena, where Maryland will dawn their Old Bay jerseys for Old Bay Night. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

