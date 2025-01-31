Final Alaska Trip of 24-25 Concludes with Series at Kenai

January 31, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness have a chance for four more points on its final Alaska swing of the season. This weekend, the Wilderness will meet the Kenai River Brown Bears in a 2-game series in Soldotna.

Game 1 will be Friday followed by game 2 Saturday. Both contests start at 7:30 p.m. at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.

The two squads have been on opposite trajectories over the last few weeks. Kenai has won its last three contests and four of its last five, while the Wilderness have lost their last six.

Last weekend, Kenai completed a road sweep against the Anchorage Wolverines. The series began with a 6-5 victory Friday, followed by a 5-4 shootout win Saturday.

Minnesota played three games last weekend in Fairbanks. The Ice Dogs won all three, beginning with a regulation 3-2 triumph on Thursday, Jan. 23, followed by an overtime 3-2 win on Friday and a 5-1 victory in the finale Saturday.

The Brown Bears will be seeking their first win in the season series vs. the Wilderness. Minnesota won the first four contests, including a sweep of a series in Soldotna on Nov. 1 and 2. Minnesota also won both games the two played in Cloquet on Dec. 13 and 14. Kenai is scheduled to visit the Wilderness once again to close out the season series on Feb. 21 and 22.

Upcoming Wilderness birthday: Avery Anderson, Feb. 7 (20)

Media: NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 39 57 2 games @ Chippewa

2 Fairbanks 36 53 2 games @ Anchorage

3 Anchorage 38 52 3 games vs. Fairbanks

4 Chippewa 40 42 2 games vs. Wisconsin

5 Springfield 36 40 2 games vs. Janesville

6 Wilderness 39 38 2 games @ Kenai River

7 Kenai River 39 35 2 games vs. Wilderness

8 Janesville 37 24 2 games @ Springfield

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 137 143 34 for 175 (19.4%) 24 for 144 (83.3%)

Kenai River 102 132 15 for 143 (10.5%) 34 for 177 (80.8%)

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.