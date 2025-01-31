Ice Wolves Top Jackalopes, 5-1
January 31, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 5-1 Friday, Jan. 31. Andrey Moskvitin scored his first NAHL goal to open the scoring 2:34 into the first period. Nicholas Arrington scored off of a face-off win to tie the game at 1, 5:19 into the period. Johnny Johannson would give the Ice Wolves the lead once again 12:44 into the first. Herman Åsberg would knock one out of mid-air for a 3-1 lead. Francois De Villiers would score the lone goal in the second period 1:35 in. The Ice Wolves would protect the lead and get an insurance goal from Sloan Farmer for the 5-1 victory.
The teams will meet again Saturday, Feb. 1 at 6:30pm MT and is available to watch on NATV.
