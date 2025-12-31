The NM Ice Wolves Community Fun Events for the Whole Family Kick off the New Year

Published on December 31, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves^© today announced upcoming community fun events to kick off the New Year. The NA3HL NM Ice Wolves start things off with a winter break bash pajama party on Monday, January 5 during the noon MT home game at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque. Then on Friday, January 9 at the 6:30pm MT home game the NAHL team welcomes the Wanagi Wolf Fund and Rescue as they bring Wa-Pi the wolf-dog as the team's honorary mascot for the night. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Wa-Pi throughout the night in the team's Land of Enchantment Suite and learn more about the Wanagi Wolf Fund and Rescue including urgent recent efforts to save two wolf-dogs from Ohio. Then after the NAHL home game on Saturday, January 10 at 6:30pm MT the team hosts a Skae with the Players event welcoming anyone to join the team for skate at Outpost Ice Arenas. For every NAHL team home game in January 2026 the NM Ice Wolves will wear their custom turquoise jerseys.

The NA3HL NM Ice Wolves welcome South Division rival Tulsa Oilers for the Monday, January 5 game at noon MT while the Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10 NAHL games feature the team hosting South Division rival Odessa Jackalopes at 6:30pm MT. All games are at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque.

The Wanagi Wolf Fund & Rescue is a 501(c)3 sanctuary and rescue in New Mexico. The organization's mission is to stop the breeding of wolves and wolf-dogs as pets and protect those that are already here by spaying and neutering to let them live their lives out with respect. During the January 9 NAHL game fans can learn more about how they can help two recently rescued wolf-dogs who are being transported from from Ohio to NM for rehabilitation and a safe environment.

All games for the NM Ice Wolves are available to stream live on NAHL TV for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

All games for the NM Ice Wolves are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices. The NATV streaming service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NAHL TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. All NM Ice Wolves home games are produced using 12 cameras, replays and live interviews with a unique internship program that teaches high school students how to do live sports production using a state of the art dedicated production facility.

Single game NA3HL tickets start at $10.75 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $15.75 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.3hlnmicewolves.com.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NA3HL development team, please visit the team website 3hlnmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook or Instagram.

Single game NAHL tickets start at $18 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $31 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks and catering options, including adult beverages, are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact suites@nmicewolves.com for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.







