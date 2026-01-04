Mudbugs Get Past Ice Wolves, 5-3

The Shreveport Mudbugs defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 5-3 Saturday, January 3, 2026. The New Mexico Ice Wolves opened the scoring on the powerplay courtesy of Aiden Connell. Anton Malyshev would follow that up doubling the Ice Wolves lead 6:34 into the first period. The Mudbugs would battle back and score two powerplay goals both courtesy of Evan Hoglund. In the second period Nayan Pai would score the only goal on either side for the 3-2 lead through two periods. The Mudbugs would battle back scoring two powerplay goals to take the lead from Jeremiah Roberts and Evan Hoglund for the 4-3 lead. Vincent Diiulio would put one into empty net to win 5-3. The Ice Wolves return home to take on the Odessa Jackalopes on January 9 and January 10 at 6:30pm MT tickets are available at tickets.nmicewolves.com.







