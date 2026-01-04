Freel's Two-Goal Night, Dukaric's 48 Saves Lift Hat Tricks Past Nordiques

Published on January 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Powered by elite goaltending and opportunistic scoring, the Danbury Hat Tricks earned a hard-fought 5-2 victory over the Maine Nordiques on Saturday night at Danbury Ice Arena, splitting the weekend series in a physical, high-intensity contest.

Peter Freel led the offensive charge with a pair of goals, while Tanner Terranova, Matt Dabrowski, and Kai Elkie also found the back of the net for Danbury. The game featured no shortage of edge, with the Hat Tricks racking up 53 penalty minutes amid frequent post-whistle scrums.

Jon Dukaric delivered a standout performance in goal, stopping 48 of 50 shots as Maine applied steady pressure throughout the night. His composure and timely saves proved critical in keeping momentum on Danbury's side.

Freel opened the scoring just 3:35 into the first period. After working the puck behind the Nordiques net, Freel initiated a passing sequence that saw Elkie and Even Regan exchange passes near the right circle before Elkie slipped a backhand feed through the crease. Freel lifted the puck over Maine netminder Matthew Wood to give Danbury a 1-0 lead.

The Hat Tricks doubled their advantage late in the opening frame. With 3:46 remaining, Austin Michaud carried the puck up the far boards and behind the net before centering it to Terranova, who beat Wood long side with a wrist shot for his eighth goal of the season.

Danbury stretched the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period when Freel struck again. Matt Judge held the zone at the blue line and sent the puck down low to Elkie, who fed a pass through the goalmouth that Freel redirected past Wood at 8:42.

Maine answered late in the period as Jack Klevby scored on a wrist shot from the slot with 3:12 remaining, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

The teams traded goals in the third period. Dabrowski converted on the power play just two minutes in, restoring the three-goal cushion. Maine responded moments later when Damon Myers scored on a penalty shot, making it 4-2. Elkie sealed the win with a power-play goal at 2:52, closing out the scoring.

Wood finished with 26 saves on 31 shots for the Nordiques as the Hat Tricks skated away with a statement home win.







