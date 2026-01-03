Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Chippewa Steel

Published on January 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's game two of two tonight between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Chippewa Steel at the Chippewa Ice Arena.

The Wolverines picked up a point in last night's shootout loss and will look to split the series with a full two points on the line tonight.

Drake Owens is set to make his debut in net for Anchorage. The Palmer native becomes the latest Alaska-grown talent to suit up for the Wolverines.

Catch the action live on NAHLtv.com or head to Dave & Buster's for a Wolverines watch party.







