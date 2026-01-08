Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines
Published on January 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines are FINALLY back home as they open a split series against the Kenai River Brown Bears tonight at the Sullivan Arena.
It's the first game at the Sully since November 26, when the Wolverines closed the first half with a 6-3 win over Kenai River.
Doors open at 6:00pm for a 7:30pm puck drop. Get your tickets now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.
