Weekend Preview: January 8 & 9 - Hat Tricks Welcome Tomahawks to Danbury

Published on January 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks open a brief homestand this week as they host the Johnstown Tomahawks for a two-game series at Danbury Ice Arena, beginning tonight, Thursday, January 8 at 8:00 PM and concluding with a Friday matinee on January 9 at 12:00 PM.

Thursday night features the fan-favorite $2 Hot Dog Night, while Friday's early puck drop offers all tickets for just $5, making it an affordable option for families and students.

Following this series, Danbury will be idle until January 23, when the Hat Tricks begin a stretch that sees six of their next seven games played on the road - a challenging segment for a team that has won just three of 14 road games this season.

Series Overview

This marks the second of three series between the Hat Tricks and Tomahawks this season, and the final meeting in Danbury. The six-game season series wraps up in Johnstown on March 6 and 7.

The teams opened the 2025-26 season against one another on September 12 and 13 in Danbury, splitting the series. Johnstown took the opener 4-1 before the Hat Tricks rebounded with a 5-2 victory in game two.

Jack Genovese has been a difference-maker for the Tomahawks in the matchup, leading the team with four points (three goals, one assist) in the two games while accounting for all four of Johnstown's goals against Danbury. The Tomahawks are 1-for-6 on the power play (17%) in the season series, while their goaltenders have combined for a 3.00 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage.

For Danbury, Kai Elkie leads the way with two goals against Johnstown. The Hat Tricks have yet to score on the power play in five attempts in the matchup. Jon Dukaric appeared in both games earlier this season, posting a 3.00 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Tomahawks Overview

Johnstown enters the weekend sitting sixth in the East Division with a 15-12-4-2 record for 36 points, ranking 17th overall in the league. This marks the Tomahawks' first series of the new year, as they last played on December 29 and 30, when they were swept at home by the Northeast Generals, losing 3-1 and then 4-3 in a shootout.

The Tomahawks have won two of their last five games and three of their past ten. Offensively, Johnstown has scored 95 goals (23rd in the league) while allowing 105 (18th). Special teams remain a strength, as they rank third in the league on the power play at 22.03% and own a penalty kill success rate of 84.73% (13th). They have recorded 26 power-play goals, six short-handed goals, and have allowed four short-handed tallies.

Emerson Marshall leads the team with 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists), while veteran Nick Jarmain tops the Tomahawks in goals (19), game-winning goals (four), and plus/minus (+17). Marshall also leads the team with 70 penalty minutes.

In goal, Johnstown's netminders have combined for a 3.04 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage, with two shutouts - both recorded by Zack Ferris, who also leads the team in wins (seven) and owns a 2.83 goals-against average. Nikita Olekshenko holds the team's best save percentage at .920.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the series in eighth place in the East Division with a 14-16-1-3 record for 32 points, ranking 21st league-wide. The Hat Tricks are coming off a split at home against the Maine Nordiques, falling 2-1 on Friday before bouncing back with a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Danbury has won one of its last five games and four of its last ten, but has been solid at home, claiming victories in 10 of 17 games at Danbury Ice Arena.

Offensively, the Hat Tricks have scored 108 goals (15th in the league) while allowing 115 (ninth-most). Danbury's power play is converting at 15.87% (30th), and the penalty kill has operated at an 81.12% success rate (13th). The Hat Tricks have scored 20 power-play goals and five short-handed goals while allowing four short-handed tallies.

Elkie leads Danbury with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists), while Matt Shpungin paces the team with 12 goals. Austin Michaud and Peter Freel share the team lead with two game-winning goals apiece. Gavin O'Hara leads the Hat Tricks in both plus/minus (+8) and penalty minutes (100).

Between the pipes, Danbury's goaltenders hold a combined 3.18 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage, with two shutouts recorded by Luke Brassil and Jon Dukaric. Dukaric leads the team with 11 wins, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.81 goals-against average.







